Ready to return: Venues across Kansas City announce new concerts, rescheduled dates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A year after COVID-19 silenced live music around the world, concerts are slowing returning to stages.

The Truman announced Thursday that Dinosaur Jr. will play there Sept. 21. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 19 at 10 a.m.

Several other shows are scheduled even sooner at The Truman.

JUST ANNOUNCED & ON SALE NOW 😁 We are very excited to bring some reduced capacity, socially distant live events back onto our stage!



Additional Safety Guidelines → https://t.co/wtSmBmPdaH pic.twitter.com/Fa2PGM7iC3 — The Truman (@thetrumankc) March 10, 2021

At T-Mobile center, 2021 may be known as the year of rescheduled events. Justin Bieber is first up with his rescheduled concert on June 16. It will be a busy summer at the arena. Rage Against the Machine is rescheduled for July 7, Megadeth and Lamb of God will happen August 7, and Maroon 5 will be at T-Mobile Center on Aug. 13. Kane Brown rounds out the summer of shows on Sept. 16.

Providence Medical Center Amphitheater is also ready to welcome artists and fans back. Q104’s Yallapalooza is rescheduled for September 2. The amphitheater also announced this week that The Avett Brothers will take the stage there in October.

Concerts are coming back!



The Avett Brothers

October 1st, 2021

Doors 6 PM / Show 7 PM



Tickets on sale Friday, March 12th at 10:00 AM. https://t.co/4cusBVs52Y



Special presale tickets available Thursday, March 11th from 10:00 AM–10:00 PM. Use code VICTORY at the same link above. pic.twitter.com/nFkuforkob — Providence Amp KC 🧷 (@ProvidenceAmpKC) March 8, 2021

Music, as well as baseball, will also return to Kauffman Stadium this summer. Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett will be at the ballpark August 24, 2021. The 2020 Stadium Tour show was postponed last year.

The largest music festival planned at this point is Kicker Country Stampede. The country music fest will take place June 24 — June 26 at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka. Country music artists such as Travis Marvin, Mitchel Tenpenny, Roots & Boots, Ashley McBryde and Luke Combs have signed on for the festival. Tickets for all three days start at $160 and are available now.