Real change? After days of protests, Kansas City’s racial justice movement keeps pushing on

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The protests first started in Kansas City and around the world after police officers killed George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The protests continued for days, in some places weeks, as people demanded racial justice, equality and drastic changes to policing.

“The protests were unprecedented in the Plaza this year. They were taxing for the city. They were taxing for the community, certainly taxing for the police department,” said Capt. Dave Jackson with the Kansas City Police Department.

The demonstrations have led to some changes, but organizers told FOX4 there’s still a long way to go and things that need to be done.

“It’s traumatizing to know we are in 2020, and we still have not bounced,” said Rachel Riley, vice president of the E. 23rd Street Neighborhood PAC Association. “A lot of people like, ‘Why aren’t they crying out? Why aren’t they doing anything about it?’ It’s not quite that easy.”

Despite the protests and calls for citywide change in policing and other measures, Riley said community relationships with police are still strained, murder rates continue to increase, and she still feels crime in her neighborhood is less likely to get solved.

“It’s hard to say as a community, that here we have people who are to serve and protect us, and it doesn’t look like that in our community,” Riley said. “It’s hard if you never come to my community and whenever I see you, you’re pulling me over, or you have me down on the ground and you’re not just talking to me.”

But the movement has secured what some said are positive changes in the right direction.

The Kansas City Parks & Recreation Department has been instrumental in removing the name of J.C. Nichols, known for his racist policies, from street signs and fountains around the Country Club Plaza.

Mayor Quinton Lucas introduced a resolution, making it easier to file a complaint with KCPD’s Office of Community Complaints. The proposed ordinance eliminated a 90-day cap and decreased age requirements in order to file.

Additionally, KCPD announced they would no longer investigate fatal police shootings, deferring to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for all investigations. The department also announced all officers will be equipped with body cameras by the end of 2020.

“I want us to show them what we are doing. Whether that’s body cameras, whether that’s training, whether that’s partnerships that we’ve made — putting all of that together and just having a better interactions together,” Jackson said.

Moving forward, Jackson said the department is working actively to reinvent the city’s police department through de-escalation and bias training, partnerships with local pastors encouraging outreach and more community policing initiatives.

“We have a lot of initiatives. We have a lot of programs. What seems to be our best advocate is officers on day-in, day-out service. Pulling over a car, going to your house for service,” Jackson said.

KCPD Chief Rick Smith has spoken publicly that he has no plans to resign. The chief has been heavily scrutinized with protests calling for his resignation or firing. Activists in recent months have questioned his leadership capabilities.

But many people have also said change needs to happen in more than just the police department.

“It’s like an old Band-Aid was ripped off this year. We have to learn to talk to each other, listen to each other.” Riley said. “That’s the only way things will change.”

Although on a smaller scale, protests continue to happen throughout the metro. Activists said they are taking a renewed focus on city council and police board meetings, scheduling sit-ins and other attention-grabbing tactics.