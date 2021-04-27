REAL ID deadline extended another 2 years into 2023

A sample of a California Real ID is seen in a photo from the DMV’s website.

WASHINGTON — Homeland Security announced Tuesday that it won’t begin enforcing Real ID until May 3, 2023, because of the pandemic. The deadline was October 1, 2021, but it had already been pushed back several times.

Homeland Security said the pandemic has significantly impacted the ability to issue REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards, because many driver’s licensing agencies are still operating at limited capacity.

Beginning May 3, 2023, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or another TSA-acceptable form of identification at airport security checkpoints for domestic air travel. REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and ID cards may also be required to enter government buildings and military bases.

Here is what you need to get your Real ID:

Proof that you’re a citizen, like a birth certificate or valid passport

Your Social Security card, W-2 or current pay stub

Two proofs of residency, like your vehicle registration or utility bill

And if your name changed at all, a marriage certificate, divorce decree, adoption paperwork or legal name change document

TSA estimates close to 1-million people are showing up at airports across the country without a compliant Real ID.

REAL IDs require a more thorough check of a person’s identification. It also adds new security features to IDs and makes them harder to counterfeit.