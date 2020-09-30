Real ID deadline extended to 2021 due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The deadline to obtain a Real ID-compliant identification card has been extended to October 2021.

The announcement was made in late March by President Trump and the Department of Homeland Security. The original deadline was tomorrow, October 1st, 2020.

“The federal, state, and local response to the spread of the Coronavirus here in the United States necessitates a delay in this deadline. Our state and local partners are working tirelessly with the Administration to flatten the curve and, therefore, we want to remove any impediments to response and recovery efforts. States across the country are temporarily closing or restricting access to DMVs. This action will preclude millions of people from applying for and receiving their REAL ID. Extending the deadline will also allow the Department to work with Congress to implement needed changes to expedite the issuance of REAL IDs once the current health crisis concludes,” acting secretary for Homeland Security Chad Wolf said.

Here is what you need to get your Real ID:

Proof that you’re a citizen, like a birth certificate or valid passport

Your Social Security card, W-2 or current pay stub

Two proofs of residency, like your vehicle registration or utility bill

And if your name changed at all, a marriage certificate, divorce decree, adoption paperwork or legal name change document

TSA estimates right now close to 1-million people are showing up at airports across the country without a compliant Real ID.