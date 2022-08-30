A recall is currently in effect for a salad dressing product sold in Kansas. See below for more information, courtesy of the FDA. (Getty Images)

KANSAS (KSNT) – A salad dressing has been recalled because it contains undeclared soy and wheat allergens.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, a recall is for Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing from Van Law Food Products Inc. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The product was sold in 26 states across the U.S., including Kansas. No illnesses have been reported.

The recall was initiated after it was found the product was distributed in packaging that did not show the presence of soy and wheat. An investigation by the FDA found the back label from another product was mistakenly put on the recalled product.

Those who bought Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing with UPC code 99482-49027 in 12 oz glass bottles with a best by date of 04/06/2023 should discard the product and seek a refund at the point of sale with receipt. Consumers with more questions can call 1-844-936-8255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST.