Recent deadly shootings have Kansas City approaching ominous homicide milestone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The number of homicides this year in Kansas City has 2020 on pace to be the deadliest in the city’s history. A shooting Thursday night on Norledge and Denver Avenue marked the 151st homicide, tying figures from 2017 and 2019 with over two months left before the end of the year.

FOX4 spoke to community leaders about how they plan to fight violent crime. Local Pastor Darron Edwards is part of a group that advises KCPD on police reforms. He says their response isn’t perfect, but it is getting better day by day.

“I think a C-plus, we are on our way to a B. We’re doing a bit better, but not much better,” Edwards said.



Damon Daniel, president of the AdHoc Group Against Crime, believes there is too much talking and not enough action.

“Folks are meeting and planning while we are bleeding out in our streets. It’s time to stop over thinking this, and do what needs to be done,” Daniel said.



According to KCPD, one more homicide will make 2020 the deadliest year in over a decade.

Daniel believes the way to slow this surge is by investing in at-risk communities.

“So many people in our community. Especially where there is high rates of crime and violence. People have been hurting for a long time. And they are not getting the healing they deserve. And they are not getting the justice that they deserve,” he said.



Mayor Quinton Lucas, Missouri Governor Mike Parson and other state and city leaders have been working together over the last two years to come up with violent crime prevention ideas for special legislative sessions.



Edwards believes ultimately the community is the most powerful resource.

“One way I would tell anyone to help is when you see something, say something,” he said.