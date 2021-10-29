Recent Park Hill grad seriously injured by suspected drunk driver near Mizzou

WEATHERBY LAKE, Mo. — A 2020 Park Hill grad is in serious condition at a Columbia, Missouri hospital after being struck by a suspected drunk driver.

Tuesday night a driver in Columbia Missouri noticed an SUV with no headlights on weaving across lanes. The driver called 911 and grabbed their phone to record as the SUV continued South down Highway 163.

Nineteen-year-old Ashley Footer, a sophomore at Mizzou, was sitting at the Route K intersection. She started to make a left turn when the light turned green.

“It was a perfect storm of a drunk driver, no lights on, poor to no visibility of him coming,” Rick Footer, her father, explained.

“It was just totally amazing she survived it was a catastrophic accident,” Weatherby Lake Mayor Steve Clark said.

Footer was rushed to the hospital with a fractured pelvis, tibia and femur, abdominal injuries, and swelling on the brain. She was sedated until Friday afternoon.

“Within a half hour of coming off the meds she started squeezing my fingers better and kind of responding to verbal requests move your toes move your thumbs, so it’s a good sign,” her father said.

Hopeful for a full recovery, Footer is facing a long road to get back on her feet and the family doesn’t have medical insurance.

“There’s probably no community that’s better engaged than Weatherby Lake (where the family lives) people have dropped off food, they are dropping off checks, they’re logging on to GoFundMe,” Footer said.

The GoFundMe started after the crash raised more than $25,000 in a little more than 24 hours.

“The community is tight knit and I understand that they’ve met their goal but they need it and then some I imagine,” Clark said.

Ashley’s parents and twin sister are getting an apartment in Columbia so they can be with her as she wakes up with more surgeries planned. A 24-year-old Columbia, Missouri man was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The Footer family hopes they can bring Ashley back to Kansas City to do physical therapy in a couple of months while continuing her education virtually at the University of Missouri.