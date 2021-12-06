Recipe: Chef Jasper’s Peppermint-Mocha Cannoli

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chef Jasper Mirabile of Jasper’s Restaurant joined the FOX4 Morning Crew to show how to make this delicious Italian treat for the holidays.

This recipe yields 6 sweet treats to impress everyone at your next holiday get together.

Ingredients

1 lb ricotta cheese

1 cup confectioners’ sugar (plus more for dusting)

1/4 cup minced cherries (diced)

2/4 cup peppermint chopped fine

1/4 cup chopped dark chocolate

1 T. chocolate syrup

2 drops peppermint oil

6 purchased cannoli shells

Directions

Place the ricotta in a large mixing bowl and fold in the confectioners’ sugar. Add remaining ingredients and mix gently to combine. Refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours before serving. To serve, fill the shells with the cheese mixture and dust them with confectioners’ sugar.