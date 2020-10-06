Recipe for slow cooker parmesan chicken noodle soup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the season changes and there is a chill in the air, we all crave a bowl of warm soup.

Culinarian Lauren Lane has livened up a classic chicken soup with a bit of parmesan for a deliciously creamy finish. See her demonstration in the video player, and check out the recipe below.

Forty minutes to prepare. Four hours of inactive time. Total: 4 hours and 20 minutes. Serves 6-8 people.

INGREDIENTS

3 carrots, sliced 1/3 inch thick

4 celery stalks, sliced 1/3 inch thick

1 small onion, peeled chopped

5 large sprigs fresh thyme

Kosher salt

2 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts (2 breasts), or skin-on chicken thighs (about 6 thighs)

8 cups chicken, stock, broth or water (see note below)

6 ounces dried pasta of your choice. I use Cervasi soup shells, orzo, spaghetti, or elbow macaroni

Freshly ground black pepper

1 bay leaf (optional)

1 parmesan rind (optional)

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese (the real stuff), plus extra for serving

1/2 cup thyme leaves, or parsley for garnish (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

Toss the carrots, celery, onion, bay leaf, thyme, and parmesan rind (if using) together in the slow cooker and add 1/2 teaspoon salt. Season the chicken generously with salt and pepper and place the chicken on top of the vegetables. Add the chicken broth or water. Cover, and cook on low for 8 hours or high for 4 hours. Carefully remove the chicken to the cutting board. Remove and discard the thyme stems and parmesan rind if used. Add the pasta to the slow cooker. Discard the chicken skin and bones and shred the chicken-it will mostly fall apart on its own. Add the chicken back to the slow cooker and simmer until heated through and the pasta is cooked. Remove from the heat and stir in the Parmesan if using. Taste the soup and re-season with additional salt and pepper if needed. Finally, ladle into bowls and garnish with additional parmesan and thyme leaves if desired.

NOTES:

If using water instead of broth, you will need to re-season the soup with salt after adding the parmesan and before serving. The soup will not have its true flavor until it is properly salted. Start with 1 tsp salt, add more until the soup is bold and delicious. I use about 1-3 tsp.

Try subbing fennel for the celery.

Try squeezing the juice of 1/2 a lemon into the finished soup for a bit of brightness.

You can also use shredded rotisserie checking. But use chicken broth is you go this route.

Try adding spinach, kale or peas at the end.

If freezing, don’t add the pasta. Add the pasta when you are ready to reheat and serve.

Get more great recipes from Lauren Lane by reading her blog or following her on Instagram.