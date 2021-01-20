Recipe for sticky toffee pudding cakes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This small dessert packs a big flavor. Top it with a little ice cream and caramel, and you have yourself a winner!
FOX4’s Karli Ritter teamed up with Chef Matt Chatfield at Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove by Roth Living in the Plaza. Watch the video above to see a crucial portion of the prep for this delicious treat.
Pudding ingredients
- 1/4 cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1 1/2 cups sifted AP flour
- 1 1/2 cups chopped pitted dates (about 6 ounces)
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 2 large eggs
Sauce ingredients
- 1 1/4 cups light brown sugar
- 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
- 2 ounces (1/2 stick) unsalted butter
- 1 teaspoon brandy (optional)
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Whipped cream or vanilla ice cream
Pudding directions
- Preheat oven to 350 °. Butter and flour 4-ounce ramekins.
- Bring dates and 1 1/4 cups water to a boil in a medium heavy saucepan with tall sides. Remove from heat; stir in baking soda (mixture will become foamy). Set aside to cool.
- Whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt in a small bowl.
- Using an electric mixer, beat 1/4 cup butter, sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl to blend (mixture will be grainy). Add the eggs; beat to blend. Add flour mixture and date mixture; stir to blend. Repeat with remaining 1 egg, flour mixture, and date mixture. Pour batter into mold.
- Bake until a tester inserted into center of cakes comes out clean, 18-22 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack for 20 minutes. Invert pudding onto rack. DO AHEAD: Can be made 1 day ahead. Cover and let stand at room temperature.
Sauce directions
- Bring sugar, cream, and butter to a boil in a small heavy saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly. Continue to boil, stirring constantly, for 3 minutes. Do not cook too long or mixture will get too stiff when cooled.
- Remove from heat; stir in brandy, if using, and vanilla. DO AHEAD: Can be made 4 hours ahead. Let stand at room temperature. Rewarm gently before using.
- Using a paring knife to release the toffee cakes from the ramekins, arrange on the serving plate, drizzle with the toffee sauce, and top with ice cream or whipped cream.
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.