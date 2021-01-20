Recipe for sticky toffee pudding cakes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This small dessert packs a big flavor. Top it with a little ice cream and caramel, and you have yourself a winner!

FOX4’s Karli Ritter teamed up with Chef Matt Chatfield at Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove by Roth Living in the Plaza. Watch the video above to see a crucial portion of the prep for this delicious treat.

Pudding ingredients

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, room temperature

1 1/2 cups sifted AP flour

1 1/2 cups chopped pitted dates (about 6 ounces)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt

1 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 large eggs

Sauce ingredients

1 1/4 cups light brown sugar

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

2 ounces (1/2 stick) unsalted butter

1 teaspoon brandy (optional)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Whipped cream or vanilla ice cream

Pudding directions

Preheat oven to 350 °. Butter and flour 4-ounce ramekins. Bring dates and 1 1/4 cups water to a boil in a medium heavy saucepan with tall sides. Remove from heat; stir in baking soda (mixture will become foamy). Set aside to cool. Whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt in a small bowl. Using an electric mixer, beat 1/4 cup butter, sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl to blend (mixture will be grainy). Add the eggs; beat to blend. Add flour mixture and date mixture; stir to blend. Repeat with remaining 1 egg, flour mixture, and date mixture. Pour batter into mold. Bake until a tester inserted into center of cakes comes out clean, 18-22 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack for 20 minutes. Invert pudding onto rack. DO AHEAD: Can be made 1 day ahead. Cover and let stand at room temperature.

Sauce directions

Bring sugar, cream, and butter to a boil in a small heavy saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly. Continue to boil, stirring constantly, for 3 minutes. Do not cook too long or mixture will get too stiff when cooled. Remove from heat; stir in brandy, if using, and vanilla. DO AHEAD: Can be made 4 hours ahead. Let stand at room temperature. Rewarm gently before using. Using a paring knife to release the toffee cakes from the ramekins, arrange on the serving plate, drizzle with the toffee sauce, and top with ice cream or whipped cream.

