KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Our FOX4 Carey Wickersham joined Laura Laiben from the Culinary Center of Kansas City to bring insights on the pickled red onion.
Ingredients:
- 2 red onions, thinly sliced
- 1 cup cider or white wine vinegar
- 1 cup water
- ½ teaspoon Kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon sugar
- ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
Preparation:
- Slice the onions into thin rings and place them in a container such as a mason jar.
- Combine the remaining ingredients in a saucepan with a fitting lid.
- Bring to a boil and immediately add the onions and cover.
- Turn off the heat and let the onions sit for 5 minutes.
- Mix gently.
- Put the newly pickled onions in the jar and allow them to cool completely before serving. (They are better after sitting for at least 1 day.)