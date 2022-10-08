KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Our FOX4 Carey Wickersham joined Laura Laiben from the Culinary Center of Kansas City to bring insights on the pickled red onion.

Ingredients:

2 red onions, thinly sliced

1 cup cider or white wine vinegar

1 cup water

½ teaspoon Kosher salt

½ teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Preparation:

Slice the onions into thin rings and place them in a container such as a mason jar.

Combine the remaining ingredients in a saucepan with a fitting lid.

Bring to a boil and immediately add the onions and cover.

Turn off the heat and let the onions sit for 5 minutes.

Mix gently.

Put the newly pickled onions in the jar and allow them to cool completely before serving. (They are better after sitting for at least 1 day.)