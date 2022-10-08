KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Our FOX4 Carey Wickersham joined Laura Laiben from the Culinary Center of Kansas City to bring insights on the pickled red onion.

Ingredients:

  • 2 red onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup cider or white wine vinegar
  • 1 cup water
  • ½ teaspoon Kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon sugar
  • ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Preparation:

  • Slice the onions into thin rings and place them in a container such as a mason jar.
  • Combine the remaining ingredients in a saucepan with a fitting lid.
  • Bring to a boil and immediately add the onions and cover.
  • Turn off the heat and let the onions sit for 5 minutes. 
  • Mix gently.
  • Put the newly pickled onions in the jar and allow them to cool completely before serving. (They are better after sitting for at least 1 day.)