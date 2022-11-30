KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reconciliation Services is hoping its project at the corner of 31st and Troost is a year away from becoming a new beacon in the neighborhood. It recently reached its roughly $15 million fundraising goal to renovate its location at 3101 Troost Avenue.

“The building has really been held together by duct tape, plaster, and prayer, like I like to say,” said Reconciliation Services Executive Director and CEO Fr. Justin Mathews.

The $15 million in donations from large foundations, local businesses, and individual donors will keep the building together with better building materials on the outside while Reconciliation Servcices roughly doubles the space where it can care for the community inside.

“We really believe that trauma therapy and the need to address depression, PTSD, and other emotional and mental health issues is at the core of so many of the problems we see in the community,” Mathews said.

Reconciliation Services will expand some of its existing social and mental health services while firing up Thelma’s Kitchen again, getting food to people who need it while also being a first point of contact that could lead to deeper care.

“It’s one thing to address the need for housing but if you’re not going a little deeper and figuring out why somebody is in need of housing, it’s difficult to have a longer-term impact,” Mathews said.

It’s been two years in the making, but it’s also right next to Operation Breakthrough and up the block from more restoration projects and used New Markets Tax credits, which are usually used to promote investment that wouldn’t otherwise come to low-income communities.

Mathews says their project was big enough to qualify and help from experienced development professionals freed up money to help expand the project.

A new chapter is being outlined for Troost and Mathews said it’s important to write it correctly.

“Tight now it’s a critical time because of all the development on Troost that we continue to prioritize equitable access for everyone,” Mathews said.

You can find more information about Reconciliation Services and how to support them here.

