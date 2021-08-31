Reconciliation Services offers rental assistance to those affected by pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of families in the metro are facing eviction, but there is money available right now to help them pay their rent.

Kansas City officials gave Reconciliation Services $600,000 in federal funds to give out to struggling families to help them pay their utility bills and rent. All they need to do is apply.

“You shouldn’t have to choose between buying groceries and paying your rent,” Jodi Mathews of Reconciliation Services said.

Mathews wants to help families stay in their homes or apartments.

So far this year, this charity has used more than half-a-million dollars in federal funding to pay rent for more than 70 families and get eleven homeless people off the streets and into their own place.

They can use the money to cover up to a year of back rent – and pay ahead for the next three months.

Counselors at Reconciliation Services work with landlords to get them their money so you can stay put.

These funds can also be used to prevent water or power from being shut off.

Now that the eviction moratorium ban is over, many are at risk of getting kicked out of their homes.

But this influx of federal dollars from Kansas City’s emergency COVID fund gives charities like this one the means to help more people than ever.

“In the past what we’ve been able to do is help a few people with a small amount,” Mathews said. “With this emergency funding we are literally able to keep people from being evicted and give them time to plan how they are going to work toward stabilization, work towards getting a job.”

There are certain income requirements, but if you are at risk of getting evicted or struggling to pay rent, you are encouraged to apply to find out if you qualify.

It typically takes around two weeks to get access to the funds once approved, and they have ways to ensure the money only goes toward rent and utility assistance.

They add this federal funding is not going to last forever, so if you are struggling to pay rent, apply now.