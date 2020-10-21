Record-setting violence in Kansas City: Police investigating 154th homicide of 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city is seeing a new all-time record for homicides for the first time since 1993. Kansas City’s 154th murder of the year happened early Wednesday morning, near 66th & The Paseo, leaving one man dead and a community on edge.

As police are trying to pin down any information that might help them find the killer, the anguish in the community is growing.

“It’s something we don’t like to track like a score. Whether it’s the first of the year or 154th of the year. Or 200 a year. It’s a person that belongs to somebody. It’s someone’s family member. It’s a young life that’s obviously taken too soon,” Capt. David Jackson with KCPD said.

Pat Clarke is a long-time community activist, but says some days, he feels defeated in making any progress toward a less violent city.

“It’s a losing battle… we can’t depend on the police to stop this. We can’t depend on the mayor with all his committees and whatever he’s doing with it to stop. It’s going to take us. These are our kids that are killing. These are our kids that are being killed,” Clarke, founder of the Oak Park Neighborhood Association, said.

Clarke says on the heels of a summer where thousands of activists decried “Black Lives Matter,” it’s now up to the community to prove it.

“No, we can’t say anything about anybody else until our lives start mattering to us. That’s the fact. Until we decide we don’t want this to happen anymore,” Clarke said.

He fears without a united front and everyone taking a stake, the violence will only increase.

“This thing is getting closer and closer to home and for all those who don’t understand or know what it feels like for me—it’s coming to a neighborhood near you,” Clarke said.

That became true Wednesday for Douglas Griffin.

“It’s too close for comfort,” Griffin said.

His 95-year-old mother was paralyzed in fear, lying in bed when the shots were fired just feet from the family’s home. Griffin says in 30 years, they’ve never had violence this close.

“I really wish this would stop. I really don’t understand why it’s happening. Why we’re continually apparently doing this to ourselves. I don’t know an answer for it but there’s got to be a solution,” Griffin said.

In a recent blog post, KCPD Chief Rick Smith said there has been some progress recently. Homicides dropped from an average of five per week, to four, then three.

Chief Smith believes having federal boots on the ground in Kansas City as part of Operation LeGend helped, and insists those efforts are not over.

Smith wrote in part, “While we have long had a great working relationship with our federal law enforcement partners, those relationships are being enhanced. For many years, we have had several specialized squads composed of both KCPD and federal agents, and that’s growing. The FBI’s Kansas City Field Office will embed additional personnel in our Violent Crimes Division.



The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also has created a new criminal enforcement group in Kansas City made up of eight agents and a supervisor. They are assigned to work full time with our Assault Squad to investigate non-fatal shootings. They work alongside our detectives here in KCPD Headquarters on things like ballistics intelligence to connect shootings and link suspects to firearms. They also are helping us charge shooters with federal gun law violations to get them off the streets as soon as possible.



There is still work to be done. The additional federal resources coming through the continuation of Operation LeGend will help us continue to hold violent offenders accountable and increase safety in our neighborhoods.”