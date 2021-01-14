Records show repeated fire code violations at Waldo apartments before massive blaze

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are some concerns about whether a Waldo apartment complex was properly maintained before a fire forced 30 families out.

On Dec. 28, a building in the back of Waldo Heights Apartments went up in flames. Kei Kei Lester lived there with her brothers and nephews and has been taking things day by day since it happened.

“Hotel living is not ideal,” Lester said. “You make due with what you got.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is leading the investigation to determine a cause. The agency said it has not ruled out arson.

While we wait for the results, FOX4 did some digging and found the property has been cited for broken smoke detectors and fire code violations in the past.

“I know personally I live on the third floor, and we didn’t even have a fire extinguisher in the main hallway. They provide them for in your kitchen, but you have some that’s expired, empty. We don’t know if they’ve been changed out,” Lester said.

In 2015, city records show violations for broken smoke detectors. In 2017, the last complete inspection, there were missing fire extinguishers and holes in the wall. In 2019, the Kansas City Fire Department came to the apartment complex for something unrelated and found non-working smoke detectors again.

All violations were fixed within 30 days, but some said this shows a concerning pattern.

FOX4 reached out to the Waldo Heights office. An assistant manager answered the phone and told us her manager did not have a comment about repeated fire code violations.

Waldo Heights is owned by Landmark Realty, a California-based company that owns several apartment complexes throughout the Kansas City metro. The company has a 1-star rating on Google reviews.

KCFD is supposed to conduct a yearly investigation on fire code standards. The last inspection was in 2017. A spokesman for the fire department said they’re understaffed and overworked when trying to complete inspections.

In 2020, COVID-19 halted inspections. Mayor Quinton Lucas said the city should take a closer look at how the complex had repeated offenses of the same type.

“In terms of to the question of why more didn’t happen before, I think that has to be another part of our investigation. Why is it that somebody has violations of fire codes dating back six years?” Lucas asked. “Even if they were addressed, it doesn’t seem as if we were watching closely enough to make sure that those weren’t happening again.”