KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you have old, broken holiday lights gathering dust in your garage, the Kansas City Zoo and Aquarium will recycle them for you.

They’re working to keep environmentally harmful plastic, copper, and lead out of landfills. The zoo warns that recycling Christmas lights curbside can tangle and break in recycling centers’ equipment.

You can take your old lights to the zoo’s guest relations desk during regular hours (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

The Zoo will close at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will not be open on New Year’s Day. The last day you can drop them off is Sunday, Jan. 7.