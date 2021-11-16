Red Bridge Family YMCA closing due to membership decrease

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The YMCA of Greater Kansas City announced that the Red Bridge Family YMCA will close on December 17, 2021.

The YMCA says the closure is due to a decline in facility usage and a decline in memberships in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Facility usage and membership have decreased significantly at the Red Bridge Family YMCA and have not returned to pre-pandemic levels,” Mark Hulet, Chief Operating Officer, wrote in a letter to members. “As a result, financial resources are limited, and it’s no longer sustainable to operate the Red Bridge Family YMCA.”

The YMCA said they will contact existing members about transitioning their memberships to other locations. Greater Kansas City YMCA memberships allow users to access any of the remaining 11 locations across the metro area.

According the organization, the nearest locations are the Paul Henson Family YMCA in Prairie Village, Kansas and the Cleaver Family YMCA in Kansas City, Missouri.

“The Y is much more than a building. It’s a community of supporters, volunteers and associates, which allows us to continue to impact our community beyond the walls of a building,” Hulet wrote. “We will continue to explore the best way to adapt and serve with limited resources during these changing times.”