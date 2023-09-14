KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Northland apartment fire didn’t lead to anyone getting hurt, but 10 units were damaged and a number of people need help in the aftermath.

The Kansas City Fire Department says it went to The Retreat at Walnut Creek, off Parvin Road near N. Troost Avenue, at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday and encountered a heavy fire.

KCFD battling northland apartment fire. No injuries at this time. Offensive operation.#KCFD pic.twitter.com/pxp0RkDIed — KCFD (@KCMOFireDept) September 14, 2023

KCFD says crews aggressively attacked and knocked down the fire, a search of the entire building revealed no one was trapped or hurt.

The Red Cross was ordered to help five displaced adults. Fire investigators are working to determine how this got started.