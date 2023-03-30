KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service is issuing a Red Flag Warning for the Kansas City viewing area that will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

Douglas County, Kansas will have a Red Flag Warning in effect from noon until 9 p.m. Friday, according to Douglas County Emergency Management.

NWS says a front Friday afternoon is expected to bring wind gusts as high as 55 mph. Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly, according to NWS.

Outdoor burning is not recommended on Friday.

Overnight into early Friday morning, isolated thunder storms are possible with a bigger severe weather threat Friday afternoon, according to NWS. FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria says stronger storms should hold to the east of Kansas City.