Redevelopment plans for Satchel Paige’s former home in Kansas City announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A damaged house that sits near East 28th Street and Prospect Avenue may not look like much anymore. But it’s connected to baseball royality.

It’s the former home of baseball legend Leroy “Satchel” Paige. Satchel Paige bought the home in 1950 and lived there until 1982, just before his death.

The house was heavily damaged by fire in 2018. To protect and preserve it from future calamity, the Kansas City Missouri Homesteading Authority purchased the home in 2019. A $150,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, through local partner Historic KC, funded repair and stabilization of the structure.

A metro group that goes by the name Pitch Perfect KC has a plan for the property. It submitted the winning proposal to the city to redevelop the historic home.

Pitch Perfect KC included a partnership with the Kansas City Royals in its redevelopment plans. The group said it is working with the neighborhood, members of the Paige family, and other stakeholders, to develop the home into a community asset.

They said the effort includes capturing past stories of Satchel Paige from people across the nation.

“The full story of Leroy Satchel Paige’s life is filled with lessons for all of us. From very humble beginnings to his legendary successes as an athlete, entrepreneur, family man, and a friend in need, the longtime home of this 20th century icon will now serve as a place to share his true impact and hopefully continue to inspire future generations,” Vincent Paul Gauthier, Managing Developer for Pitch Perfect KC, said.

Paige made his debut with the Kansas City Monarchs in 1935 playing one season, and then returned for seven years from 1940-47, winning the Negro Leagues World Series in 1942. During his 1948 season with the Cleveland Indians, Paige became the first African American to pitch in the MLB World Series.

Fifty years ago, on August 9, 1971, Paige became the first selectee of the Committee on Negro Baseball Leagues to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.