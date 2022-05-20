JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. – The Johnson County Election Office is updating precincts and polling place locations following the Kansas Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the newly redrawn congressional map.

The new map will impact races for seats in Congress, the Kansas Legislature and on the State Board of Education.

The updated map added a new state senate district in Johnson County. Of the 10 districts, six are located fully within the boundaries of the county and four sit partially within the county.

Two Kansas State House Districts have been added within Johnson County for a total of 27 house districts. The new map will include 23 districts fully within the county boundary and four partially within the county.

The new State Board of Education map now has three districts partially in Johnson County.

“Redistricting takes place every 10 years. Now that a decision has been made at the state level, we’ve been given the baton to basically start integrating and codifying these new jurisdictional maps into the voter registration system,” Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman said.

“It is an important task that we need to make sure we do quickly, accurately and correctly.”

The new district lines will create roughly 80 new precincts within Johnson County for a total of 600 precincts. The new precincts are expected to be finalized by June 1. The new data will be available to voters through the Kansas Voter Registration System.

The Johnson County Election Office will also mail polling place and precinct information to registered voters in early July.

June 1 is the filing deadline for all local races within the county. The Johnson County Election Office will extend the filing deadline to June 10 for the four races directly impacted by redistricting.

All voters must complete a new voter registration form to change their political party affiliation ahead of the Aug. 2 primary. Voters have until noon on June 10 to change their party affiliation.

Unaffiliated voters may affiliate with a political party up until election day.