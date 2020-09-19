Reenactment performer hurt in accidental shooting at Old Cowtown Museum in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. — A performer was wounded during a reenactment at a Kansas history museum in a shooting that police say appears to be accidental.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the shooting happened at 9:05 p.m. at an event near the Old Cowtown Museum, where reenactors were supposed to use blank rounds.

“This is definitely a unique situation, one that is a first for me. When officers arrived, it was kind of a little bit chaotic because of the large amount of people that were involved in the reenactment,” Wichita Police Department Lt. Chris Marceau told FOX4 sister station KSN.

Police Officer Kevin Wheeler said in a news release that the 24-year-old victim was shot in the upper body and taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.