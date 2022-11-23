KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Missouri Lottery player has a few extra dollars to spend this holiday season.

Heading to work one day, he stopped at the QuikTrip at 13100 Holmes Road to gas up and purchased a “Silver Bells” scratchers ticket, according to Missouri Lottery.

The ticket turned out to be worth the stop when it turned out to be the $200,000 top prize.

“I started shaking,” the winner told the Missouri Lottery. “You just don’t believe it’s true.”

Missouri Lottery said he plans to use the money to travel, as well as put some in savings for a rainy day.

“Silver Bells” is a $10 Scratchers game. Missouri Lottery said currently, there are over $11.1 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including one final top prize of $200,000 and three $20,000 prizes.

