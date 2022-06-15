OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —Starting this fall students at the University of Kansas Edwards campus will have the option to enroll in a new degree program.

Wednesday the Kansas Board of Regents approved a proposal to create a Bachelor of Professional Studies(BPS) undergraduate degree at the KU Edwards campus in Overland Park.

Students can earn a BPS degree online or through hybrid coursework at the Edwards campus. The degree is designed for students interested in professional management career pathways and who have already earned an associate’s degree.

KU Edwards does not currently offer freshman or sophomore level coursework. Students can complete their first two years of coursework at KU or at another accredited school and transfer into the program.

Campus staff will also work with community college partners including Johnson County Community College (JCCC), Kansas City Kansas Community College (KCKCC) and the Metropolitan Community College in Missouri to align coursework that will allow students to easily transfer into the program.

A new policy approved by the board in December will allow students to transfer up to 60 credit hours from community colleges towards their BPS degree.

According to board documents, the cost of instruction for the new program is already covered by these existing programs at the KU Edwards campus. Students enrolled in the BPS program will be charged an all-inclusive tuition rate of $485 per credit hour.

No state funding will be allocated to support the new program. The BPS degree program will be funded through tuition revenue and funds from the Johnson County Education and Research Triangle (JCERT) program. JCERT funds will be used to support the program until it is revenue generating and can be sustained by tuition funds alone.

Students must apply and be admitted to the School of Professional Studies in order to pursue a BPS degree. Transfer students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 to be accepted.