Regulations shift KC celebrations to ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ and ‘keep the party going’ kits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s almost the end of 2020, which for many people couldn’t come soon enough. But ringing in the New Year is going to be a little different this year with most bars around the Metro closing at either 10 p.m. or by midnight.

“Obviously the adult party is canceled but we’ve got some protocols that are going to allow us to do some fun stuff for the kids on New Year’s Eve,” Jerry Baber, Union Station Chief Operating Officer, said.

At Union Station they will once again be celebrating “Noon Year’s Eve” at Science City, but even that is changing.

“We’re going to do a countdown to a dance-off because we can’t do the balloon drop because we don’t want kids grabbing balloons and then they go to other kids,” Baber said.

Instead of one party with its usual 3,000 to 4,000 people there will be two with another countdown at 4:30 p.m. They haven’t thought of a catchy name for that one yet. Each session will be limited to 500 people with 90 minutes in between for sanitization.

“I think it will fun for the kids something for them to look forward to and just from our experience today I think everyone is really respectful of social distancing and masking and there’s lot of hand sanitized stations around. So I think they are doing everything they can,” parent Kristen Carter said.

It’s also a chance to celebrate during approved hours.Some bars like McFadden’s in the Power and Light are having to resort to selling “Keep the Party Going” kits to send people home with after 10 p.m. They’ll also start the limited capacity party a little earlier than normal at 5 p.m.

But in a news conference recorded by the University of Kansas Health System doctors say it will be all worth it.

“Travis Kelce and a band said it first, ‘you got to fight for your right to party’ and this year you’ve got to fight for your right to party and the fight is to stay away from COVID-19. We can do that because I really believe this time next year we will be having a pretty big New Year’s Eve Party,” Dr. Steven Stites said.

Many places that cancelled New Year’s Eve parties this year are already selling tickets to blow out bashes next year. Hopefully those parties will have better weather with the forecast for Thursday night not looking like a night are going to want to be on the roads any time around Midnight as a wintry mix of sleet and ice eventually shifts to snow.

Johnson County and Independence bars and restaurants are allowed to stay open until midnight by their respective health departments. Some of those bars have advertised 11 p.m. toasts that will line up with the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square and help them make sure they are staying within health regulations of cutting off service before midnight.