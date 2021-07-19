Relatives claim two men wrongfully convicted in 23-year-old murder case

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Relatives claim two men were wrongly convicted of murder more than two decades ago in Wyandotte County.

Family members of Brian Betts and Celester McKinney say former Kansas City, Kansas police detective Roger Golubski framed their loved ones for a 1998 murder they did not commit.

Golubski has been accused of sexually assaulting women and committing wrongdoing in other police investigations.

His mishandled investigation of another murder resulted in the 2017 release of Lamont McIntyre, who spent 23 years behind bars for a murder he did not commit.

Lawyers for Betts and McKinney claim there is not a single piece of physical evidence linking the two men to the crime. The attorneys claim their convictions are based on false testimony generated by corrupt cops.

“He (Golubski) brought in his own brother-in-law, who is a three strikes felon, brought him in to give false testimony against Brian Betts and Celester McKinney,” said Ellen Betts, mother of Brian Betts. “He threatened my brother, Carter Betts. ‘If you don’t give false testimony we’re going after you,’ the same way Terra Morehead did in Lamont McIntyre’s case.”

Lawyers are seeking new evidentiary hearings for both McKinney and Betts to seek their release from prison.

Relatives claim McKinney already has won an appeal remanding his case back to the trial court for further action.

KCK police referred inquiries about the convictions to the district attorney.

A spokesman for district attorney Mark Dupree has not returned a phone call from FOX4 seeking comment on the cases.