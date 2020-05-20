Relaxed Kansas policy lets exposed meatpacking workers stay on job

TOPEKA, Kan. — Emails and text messages show Kansas softened its quarantine guidelines for meatpacking plants after industry executives repeatedly pushed state officials to allow employees who were potentially exposed to the coronavirus could continue working.

The Kansas City Star and The Wichita Eagle reports that they obtained messages through an open-records request. The newspapers report the documents show that executives at Tyson and National Beef pushed Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam to adopt more lenient guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allowing meatpacking employees who have come into close contact with positive cases to stay on the job if they had no symptoms.

The state had previously advised contacts to quarantine for two weeks.

A Johnsonville sausage plant in Holton, Kansas shut down on May 13 after several workers tested positive. Other plants across the Midwest have also had to temporarily close

A vital part of the food supply chain, plant closures have affected grocery store prices and meat availability. Even farmers have felt the effects of the virus, where in some cases, farms have been unable to send off their animals for processing.