OAK GROVE, Mo. — Relief at the pumps may be here.

On Thursday, the White House announced plans to release one million barrels of oil per day, all from federal reserves. That move, meant to lower gas prices for millions of Americans, could have a positive ripple effect on the economy.

Few people appreciate rising fuel costs the way truckers do. Their eyes are always on the road, but they’re also watching gas expenses.

Truck drivers complain they’ve seen diesel fuel costs go up by as much as two dollars per gallon during the past two years.

“It affects absolutely everything,” Doug Smith, an independent truck driver who owns his own 18-wheeler, said.

Smith told FOX4 his big rig gets anywhere from two to six miles per gallon, and the tanks on his truck hold 130 gallons. When Smith’s fuel costs are up, he has to pass them on, and it affects consumer costs. Hearing of plans to release stockpiles of oil reserves interests Smith. It’s an effort to lower rising fuel costs for all drivers.

Smith said he’s waiting to see if it works.

“I think it’s largely for the optics,” Smith said. “We sometimes go past the truck stops and service stations, and we see the price posted is lower than we’re going to pay tomorrow.”

Gas prices have affected everyone at the filling stations, including consumers, in general, since the COVID era has moved millions of shoppers online for goods that require delivery.

“Truckers are essential users of the road,” Todd Spencer, president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, said.

Spencer represents roughly 150,000 haulers who own their own equipment. He believes releasing these oil reserves can’t hurt.

“Once there are assurances that greater supply is on the way, there’s more pressure to ease the pricing as much as you can. Again — its supply and demand,” Spencer added.

Millions of commuters also feel the pain. Dr. Joe Walden, a professor with the University of Kansas School of Business, is one of them.

Walden’s duties focus on the worldwide supply chain. Walden believes these reserves will help, and perhaps, right away.

“We’re going to start seeing some indication of progress the next couple of days,” Walden said. “Since I filled up yesterday, hopefully, by the next time I fill up, I’ll see progress in the right direction.”

Walden believes corporate greed is also a factor at hand. Giant oil producing firms are still recording profits, and fuel costs for everyone can lower.