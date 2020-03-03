Relive the Chiefs Super Bowl win over and over again when film hits shelves next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NFL Films and Cinedigm are giving Chiefs fans a sneak peek at the thrilling film they put together for fans to always remember the Chiefs historic Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.
The film is called “Super Bowl LIV Champions: Kansas City Chiefs,” and it hits store shelves Tuesday, March 10.
“The trailer showcases all the magical moments of the Chiefs’ epic journey from the beginning of the regular season, through a remarkable 12-4 division-winning campaign,” a news release said.
The film also includes the inspirational speech Patrick Mahomes gave his teammates moments before he ran the ball in for a touchdown in the AFC Championship against the Tennessee Titans and much more.
The Blu-Ray and DVD combo pack, which is available for preorder on NFL Shop’s website, costs $34.99.