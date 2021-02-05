Remaining Disney on Ice shows at T-Mobile Center canceled after staff COVID outbreak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All remaining Disney on Ice performances at the T-Mobile Center have been canceled, the production confirmed.

The Kansas City Health Department said they asked Disney on Ice to cancel its shows due to a COVID-19 outbreak. At least five performers and staff members have tested positive.

“To protect Kansas City families and residents attending the event, the health department asked Disney on Ice to cancel the Kansas City tour. On Friday, the health department issued an order revoking approval of gathering,” a health department spokesperson said in a statement.

“At this point in the outbreak investigation, the Health Department believes the outbreak was limited to performers and crew; not to any spectators.”

After months stuck at home, parents were thrilled when Disney on Ice came to Kansas City.

“With the coronavirus and not being able to go out, but then having this was like a relief,” said Alberto Padilla, who bought tickets to the show. “We were looking forward to having this.”

But then Thursday night and Friday morning, in its second week of shows, parents were shocked when two performances were abruptly canceled hours before show time. And Friday night, all future shows were canceled as well.

Jasmine Garcia brought her three daughters. Vivianna was looking forward to seeing her favorite character, Anna from “Frozen.”

“She was just excited to come,” Garcia said. “She was so excited, and then our poor Uber driver had to hear her crying all the way home.”

“She was pretty sad for a few hours afterward, so we just told her Anna was sick,” she added.

This is the first series of shows at the venue since the beginning of the pandemic began about 10 months ago. The Big 12 Conference basketball tournament, canceled last March, was the last public event held at the T-Mobile Center.

FOX4 spoke with the event center ahead of Disney on Ice about their plans for reopening.

“The pandemic has really affected a lot of people in a lot of very serious ways, so we want to do what is most respectful certainly and the safest in the most competent manner as people start to gather again in large groups,” said Shani Tate, vice president of the T-Mobile Center.

Disney on Ice had six performances scheduled from Friday through Sunday that are now canceled.

Tickets purchased via credit card online, charge-by-phone and T-Mobile Center Box Office will automatically be refunded to the card used for the original purchase. Guests who purchased tickets with cash at T-Mobile Box Office may present their tickets at the box office to obtain a refund.

