INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department says they believe they have found the remains of a woman who hasn’t been seen since early September.

IPD’s Criminal Investigation Unit responded to the area of E. 83rd Street and Hillcrest Road on Tuesday and conducted a search of the area using cadaver dogs in an attempt to locate 44-year-old Ebony Duncan, who was believed to be possibly deceased, according to police.

Police said one of the K9s located a deceased person in the woods nearby.

The deceased person has identifiers that are consistent with those of Duncan, according to police, and at this time, it is believed to be her.

“We’re looking at things like height, weight, eye color, hair color, scars, marks, and tattoos,” said Officer Jack Taylor, who serves as the public information officer for the Independence Police Department.

Police said a positive identification will have to be made with the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office as the investigation into the case continues.

Meanwhile, Duncan’s ex-boyfriend, 41-year-old Charles smith-Howell, is in federal custody where he’s charged with illegally possessing ammunition. He’s pleaded ‘not guilty’ to that charge and remains in custody ahead of his January 8 trial date.

“For now, he’s still one of our suspects for sure,” Taylor added.

Detectives are continuing to look for 42-year-old Keaira Ransberg (Jenkins) for questioning. Ransberg is described as standing 5’0″ and weighs 150 pounds with brown eyes. Ransberg’s last known address is Kansas City, Missouri.

Her family reported her missing on Sept. 7. The last time authorities can place her was the day before.

Duncan was leaving work at Sunterra Springs, an Independence senior care facility, when she got into a silver sedan. Surveillance video captured an image of the car.

“[Ebony Duncan] confided in a co-worker that a prior intimate partner or ex-boyfriend was threatening to kill her,” court documents say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.