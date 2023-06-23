ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — The family of a Sedalia, Missouri, man who disappeared more than 40 years ago finally has at least one answer.

The Rock Springs, Wyoming, Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that human remains found in 1982, are those of Jack Clawson.

Sweetwater Co.,Wyo. Sheriff’s Office provided a picture Jack Clawson from 1981. (Photo: Sweetwater Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators said new forensic technology and advancements allowed them to put an identity to the remains.

The sheriff’s office said Clawson visited family members in Fremont, California, in July 1981. He left to return home to Sedalia, but no one heard from him again.

Clawson’s family reported that he was missing when he did not return to Sedalia in time for a planned hunting trip with friends shortly after he left California.

GRANGER, Wyo. — Sweetwater Sheriff’s Office provided a picture of the area where pipeline workers discovered human remains in August 1982. (Photo: Sweetwater Sheriff’s Office)

A group of pipeline surveyors working in the remote desert near Granger, Wyoming, discovered human remains in August 1982.

According to investigators, an autopsy at that time showed victim likely died months earlier from exposure, and foul play did not play a role in his death.