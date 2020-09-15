Remains of Wisconsin brothers killed in Missouri finally returned home to family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than a year after they were killed in northwest Missouri, the remains of two Wisconsin brothers have returned home.

Nick and Justin Diemel went to Caldwell County last summer, north of the metro, to collect money for their cattle business. They were never seen again.

Family and friends of the Diemel brothers told FOX4 they’re still waiting for justice.

“It’s not what we wanted,” friend Cara Krull said. “This isn’t how they were supposed to come home.”

After months of unrest, Nick and Justin Diemel are finally in the hands of their loved ones.

“It just feels good to finally have them back,” Krull said. “It’s been way to long. It shouldn’t have taken this long, and now the family can finally lay them to rest and have them here with them.”

On Monday night, community members lined the streets of Navarino, Wisconsin, and welcomed the brothers back home.

“To have as many people and the support of the fire department themselves, it was really nice,” Krull said.

Their accused killer, Garland Nelson, is now facing the death penalty, but friends of Nick and Justin said that’s not enough.

“We feel there’s other members of his family that should be held accountable,” Krull said. “Until that happens it’s not over.”

Family and friends said they’re vowing to keep the brothers’ names alive until justice is served.

“Nick and Justin, they’re not here to have a voice so we’re trying to speak for them,” Krull said.

A public memorial will be held for the Diemel brothers on Sept. 27.