KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fresh flowers lay at a memorial honoring six Kansas City firefighters killed 35 years ago Wednesday.

Thomas Fry, 41, Gerald Halloran, 57, Luther Hurd, 31, James Kilventon Jr., 54, Robert D. McKarnin, 42, and Michael Oldham, 32, were killed in the early morning hours of November 29, 1988 while working a fire at a highway construction site near 71 Highway on the city’s southeast side.

That’s when a storage unit with 25,000 pounds of ammonium nitrate and fuel oil inside exploded, killing all six firefighters.

Memorial honoring the lives of Thomas Fry, 41, Gerald Halloran, 57, Luther Hurd, 31, James Kilventon Jr., 54, Robert D. McKarnin, 42, and Michael Oldham, 32, were killed in the line of duty on November 29, 1988



Memorial honoring the lives of Thomas Fry, 41, Gerald Halloran, 57, Luther Hurd, 31, James Kilventon Jr., 54, Robert D. McKarnin, 42, and Michael Oldham, 32, were killed in the line of duty on November 29, 1988

Memorial honoring the lives of Thomas Fry, 41, Gerald Halloran, 57, Luther Hurd, 31, James Kilventon Jr., 54, Robert D. McKarnin, 42, and Michael Oldham, 32, were killed in the line of duty on November 29, 1988

Memorial honoring the lives of Thomas Fry, 41, Gerald Halloran, 57, Luther Hurd, 31, James Kilventon Jr., 54, Robert D. McKarnin, 42, and Michael Oldham, 32, were killed in the line of duty on November 29, 1988

“Their deaths are a stark reminder of the hazards and uncertainty firefighters face,” KCFD said Wednesday on social media. “We honor their service and their sacrifice not only today but every day, by answering the bell every time it rings. By carrying on the traditions of the Kansas City Fire Department and striving to be better every day.”

Five suspects were later convicted, but years later, a freedom of information act request revealed two new names of security guards who worked on the site, suggesting they may have played a role.

In 2022, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said it will review the new evidence. As of now, no new charges in the case.