Remote or in-person? Local districts weighing options, making plans for summer school

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Mark your calendars.

If you’re a parent with kids in school, you know the spring semester will end soon, and for some families, summer school is right around the corner.

It’s been a spring semester loaded with learning, even for teachers in the Blue Springs School District.

Educators there plan to begin their virtual summer classes on June 8. Some in-person coursework is planned for students kindergarten through 12th grade beginning on June 20.

Most districts that FOX4 spoke with Tuesday said plans are fluid, and they’re hoping for more face-to-face programming than online classes.

In Independence, summer school has been moved back a full month to July 1.

Dr. Dale Herl, district superintendent, said educators have learned from a spring semester that was conducted mostly online.

He said it’s also been difficult to keep students engaged and productive, reminding them that school isn’t a vacation just because there are no in-person classes.

“We’re even making preparations if we have to do a combination of the two because of social distancing guidelines,” Herl said.

“Kids and families are very resilient. Maybe you go to school in summer school for one week, and the next week, you’re doing virtual education. We’d only have half the kids in the building, so we’d flip-flop. Ultimately, our goal is to see all our kids in person.”

In many cases, metro school systems are awaiting guidelines from health officials as to how they should construct socially distant classrooms for summer school.

Christopher Hand, who serves as assessment director with the Liberty School District, said educators in his district are pleased students are making their grades, meaning summer school enrollment will be smaller than usual.

Hand said district administrators are searching for the perfect mix between online classes and face-to-face instruction.

“We can’t cling to models of the past with an uncertain present,” Hand said. “What districts are doing right now is trying to create classrooms in a Zoom setting with 10-15 students with a teacher working through that daily schedule.”

Naturally, the fall semester will arrive in August for most school districts.

Educators that FOX4 spoke with said teachers have learned a lot from conducting virtual classwork, but it’s too soon to say how it might affect larger-sized classes in the fall.

Educators in Kansas haven’t set dates for summer school work either.

FOX4 spoke with school district representatives in Olathe, Blue Valley, Shawnee Mission and KCK. A source with one large school district said superintendents huddled up on Tuesday afternoon to discuss a schedule. There’s no word as to how that meeting turned out.