KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is the place to be, at least for people trying to rent a home or an apartment.

The high cost of homes has priced many people out of the buying market. That means more people are looking to rent when relocating for work or preference.

For the second month in a row, Kansas City, Missouri, is the most sought-after city by renters, according to an analysis by RentCafe. The company said the number of rentals viewed on its site in KC doubled over the same time in 2022.

People who can’t find a place to rent in Kansas City, Missouri, apparently cross the state line and check out the suburbs.

Not only is Overland Park one of the most popular cities in the KC metro, it’s also one of the most popular places to rent in the country.

RentCafe said Overland Park jumped 78 spots on its list in May to grab the number two spot in June.

RentCafe tracks rental demand, pricing, and other data across the 130 largest cities in the country by looking at large-scale rental properties that have at least 50 units.

It uses the availability of apartments, the number of people viewing listings, and the number of people saving apartments as favorites to make the ranking.

The full RentCafe rental report is available to anyone online.