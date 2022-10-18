KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tenants forced out of a south Kansas City apartment building after the building’s façade collapsed say they aren’t sure where they’ll now live.

Renters at the Coach House Apartments, near 112th and McGee streets, say tenants had continued to live inside a building for about a week, even after part of an outside wall collapsed.

A concerned tenant called the city’s Healthy Homes rental inspection program, and inspectors quickly determined that the building was not safe.

The city’s Dangerous Buildings department, the fire marshal and officials from the city’s Neighborhood Services department all agreed that tenants had to get out because the building could collapse.

Four units in the damaged building were evacuated and tenants in another five units of an attached building must also leave within 48 hours.

The city says the landlord has other apartments where tenants may be able to move, or the city says those displaced tenants can break their leases without penalty.

A displaced tenant who did not want to appear on camera tells FOX 4 that building managers have not yet offered him anywhere to permanently live and he doesn’t have a place to temporarily store his belongings.

The building owner, Landmark Realty, has been ordered to hire a structural engineer to determine what to do next.

