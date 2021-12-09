Renters facing eviction to get free legal representation in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Renters will have new rights beginning next year.

Kansas City Council members approved a bill Thursday that establishes a right to counsel. The move guarantees free legal representation for people facing eviction in all landlord-tenant cases.

Cheers erupted inside the council chambers after the ordinance passed.

WE WON! TENANTS IN KANSAS CITY WILL BE GUARANTEED FREE LEGAL COUNSEL IN LANDLORD-TENANT COURT STARTING IN JUNE 2022 pic.twitter.com/yqwcqWLw2g — KC Tenants (@KCTenants) December 9, 2021

It was developed by KC Tenants and Missouri Workers Center/Stand Up KC in partnership with lawyers at Heartland Center for Jobs and Freedom. The ordinance is co-sponsored by Councilwoman Melissa Robinson, Councilman Kevin O’Neill, Councilman Eric Bunch, and Councilwoman Katheryn Shields.

KC Tenants said Kansas City is the first city in the Midwest to establish a policy like this one that doesn’t have income restrictions.

The city manager will now work to identify ways to fully fund the program. It’s expected to be implemented in June 2022.

