Reopening of 119th Street bridge over I-35 in Olathe delayed through end of September

OLATHE, Kan. — The 119th Street bridge over Interstate 35 in Olathe will remain closed through the end of the month.

Construction on the bridge began on June 1 with a tentative street closure lasting approximately 90 days. But the project was paused in early June due to safety concerns from debris falling off the bridge during construction.

During the mill and overlay process in July, crews discovered a need for additional removal and repair of the concrete. According to the city, the bridge is expected to remain closed at least through the end of September.

Overall project completion is scheduled for the end of 2021. Drivers can find construction updates on the City of Olathe website.