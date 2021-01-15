Rep. Cleaver hopes honoring Capitol Police officer will send unifying message

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Congressman Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) says that he hopes that a bill to honor Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who led an angry mob away from the Senate, will send a unifying message.

Rep. Cleaver as well as Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) introduced the bill Thursday.

H.R. 305 would award a Congressional Gold Medal to Officer Goodman for his “quick-thinking actions that doubtlessly saved lives and brought security personnel precious time to secure and ultimately evacuate the Senate before the armed mob breached the chamber.”

Cleaver says that awarding the medal to Officer Goodman is symbolic of a larger gesture of gratitude to the many officers that worked to secure the U.S. Capitol after it came under siege from a pro-Trump mob last Wednesday.

“This young man was heroic, but it must be understood that, while we’re trying to give him the Congressional medal, we also want to make sure that it is a representation of the courage that was on display by many of the Capitol Hill police officers, so he’s kind of the person who will carry the torch.”

Cleaver said the bill will go through the normal legislative process. If passed by the House, it would need to pass the Senate and then it would head to President Joe Biden’s desk after he’s sworn in.

He says he hopes that going through the normal process instead of making the bill a House Resolution will unify lawmakers.

“What we want to do is have this resolution going from the House and through the Senate because we want to declare in unison that we appreciate what all of these officers have done for us.”