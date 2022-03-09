WASHINGTON — A Kansas lawmaker calls for gun safety and increased mental health help in schools five days after a shooting inside an office at Olathe East sent three people to a hospital.

Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., made the plea during a speech on the House floor Wednesday morning.

“Students hid in classrooms, sending texts that every parent dreads receiving. Someone shooting inside the school,” David said.

Olathe East’s school resource officer, Eirk Clark, radioed for help around 10:30 a.m. He told dispatchers that he’d been shot, along with assistant principal, Kaleb Stoppel, in the office area of the high school.

“We’re all grateful and hoping for their full recovery. I know I’m not alone in thinking that things could have been much worse were it not for their intervention,” Davids said.

18-year-old Jaylen Elmore, a senior at Olathe East, is charged with attempted capital murder. He remains hospitalized from injuries he sustained during the shooting.

“These are the headlines that every American is tired of reading. That everyone fears will come to their doorstep. We must step up mental health support in schools, not in just an aftermath of trauma, but permanently. And I stand with every parent, educator, student, and Kansan, who has come together to call for gun safety. We have to be brave enough to put our kids lives first,” Davids said.

Clark and Stoppel were released from the hospital Friday. they are each expected to recover from their injuries.

“I am resting & recovering at home with my family, & praying for the healing of all involved. #OneOlatheFamily,” Stoppel tweeted Wednesday morning.

