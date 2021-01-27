Rep. Davids named Vice Chair of Transportation and Infrastructure committee

WASHINGTON — Representative Sharice Davids, D – Kansas, has been named Vice Chair of the full House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
“During this moment of crisis, we have the opportunity to make meaningful, long-lasting investments in our infrastructure,” Davids said. “Ones that create millions of good-paying jobs, reduce carbon emissions to tackle the urgent climate crisis, and build our economy back better than before.”
Davids became a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure committee since she took office in 2019. She worked at the U.S. Department of Transportation as a White House Fellow before her election.
“Over the past two years, I have witnessed firsthand how Representative Davids’ leadership and dedication has consistently produced results for the people of Kansas and our Nation,” Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair Peter DeFazio, D – Oregon, said. “And I look forward to working closely with her in her new role as our Committee strives to Build Back Better and pass transformational infrastructure legislation for the American people.”
President Biden is working to pass an infrastructure package as part of his “Build Back Better” plan.