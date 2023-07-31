OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids visited the Overland Park Police Department for a ride along and tour on Monday.

She said the goal was to learn more about the daily duties of local law enforcement and what federal resources they need to keep the community safe.

“It’s just important, I think, for someone in a federal position, I’m making decisions about resources and how federal resources are going to come back to our community,” Davids said.

“I think it’s important for me to have as strong an understanding about the work that they’re doing here as possible.”

Davids says the department is struggling like many across the country to be fully staffed and talked about different strategies to increase recruiting.

“Again, I think it’s been a rough few years particularly with COVID,” Davids said. “I think there’s a lot of people who just aren’t sure what they want to do, and so I know the Overland Park Police Department is trying to make sure that they know that this is an option for them.”

Last year, Davids secured funding for the Olathe Police Department and announced federal resources to hire more officers in Wyandotte County.