Rep. Sharice Davids calls for firing of Postmaster General

WASHINGTON — Democratic Kansas Congresswoman Sharice Davids is calling for the firing of the Postmaster General after what she says are a series of politically motivated attacks on the U.S. Postal Service.

The Postal Service has been the topic of political debate after President Donald Trump admitted to withholding funding in order to make mail-in voting harder.

In an interview on Fox Business Network, Trump explicitly noted two funding provisions that Democrats are seeking in a relief package that has stalled on Capitol Hill.

Without the additional money, he said, the Postal Service won’t have the resources to handle a flood of ballots from voters who are seeking to avoid polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

“If we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money,” Trump told host Maria Bartiromo. “That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting; they just can’t have it.”

Now, Davids is calling for the firing of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who was appointed to run USPS in May despite having no prior experience at the organization.

“The Postal Service is critical to our economy, our seniors and veterans who count on lifesaving medications, our small businesses that need to ship their products, and even to our democracy,” Davids said in a statement.

Davids, whose mother served as a postal worker for 20 years, said people have lost faith in DeJoy after a series of changes he made to USPS, including banning overtime and extra trips to deliver mail, resulting in delays and interruptions in service.

“I will not stand by while this President and his cronies try to tear apart this constitutionally-mandated and extremely popular institution piece by piece in order to serve their political agenda, Davids said.”

“The American people have lost all faith in DeJoy’s ability to lead the Postal Service and he must be removed immediately. We need new, nonpartisan leadership so the Postal Service can continue to deliver for the people whose lives and livelihoods depend on it.”