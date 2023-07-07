KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Streetcar says track repairs in downtown Kansas City will continue over the weekend and last for and the coming weeks.

Repair work on the Main Street Bridge over I-670 began early Thursday morning with crews working around the clock.

KC Streetcar says based on the current repair plan, work is estimated to take two to three weeks.

The work will follow a phased approach:

Phase 1: Assessment, demolition, and slab preparation

(July 5 mobilization; July 6 start of Phase 1)

Phase 2: Rail welding and placement

Phase 3: Rail finishing and setting

Phase 4: Track slab pour and finishing

Phase 5: Curing, Testing, Resumption of Service

KC Streetcar said the repair schedule is dependent on multiple factors including weather, field conditions and access to materials, resources and equipment.

During repair work, Main Street is closed between Truman Road North and South, as well as the Power & Light District northbound and the Kauffman Center northbound streetcar stops.

As of Friday, KC Streetcar says the Main Street MAX will be re-routed from Grand Boulevard to Main Street only in the downtown area. The portion of the Main Street MAX route south of Union Station will remain the same. This will be in effect throughout the duration of the streetcar track repairs.

Main Street MAX will stop at the following streetcar stops and locations downtown with arrivals of 20-30 minutes:

River Market North stop at 3rd & Grand (riders to board from the sidewalk and not the streetcar stop)

River Market West stop at 4th & Delaware

City Market stop at 5th & Walnut

North Loop stops at 7th Street

Library stops at 9th Street

Metro Center stops at 12th Street

Power & Light southbound stop ONLY at 14th Street – Power &Light northbound stop is temporarily closed.

Kauffman Center southbound stop ONLY at 16th & Main

NW Corner of 16th and Main – Kauffman Center northbound stop is temporarily closed. Please board on 16th Street

Crossroads stops at 19th Street

Union Station stop. Southbound passengers board at Union Station stop. Northbound passengers board across the street on the east side of Main St, north of Pershing

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new updates on the streetcar track repairs become available.