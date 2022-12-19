PLATTE CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to life in prison after being charged in his third sex crimes case in less than 30 years.

Brian Keeling was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In August, a Platte County jury convicted the 55-year-old of two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and one count of second-degree statutory sodomy.

Prosecutors said Keeling took two sisters, 12 and 14 years old, to his Kansas City home and sexually abused them in 2021.

Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said this isn’t the first time Keeling has been charged in similar cases.

In 1995, he was convicted of forcible rape, forcible sodomy and kidnapping in Jackson County, but he received probation.

Then in 2003, he was again convicted of statutory rape and two counts of statutory sodomy in Jackson County. He was sentenced to seven years in prison but was granted parole three years later.

“This man is a dangerous sexual predator who hurt many people on too many occasions,” Zahnd said. “It’s only appropriate that he will finally spend the rest of his life in prison where he can’t hurt another girl.”

However, under Missouri law, a life sentence is considered a 30-year prison sentence, with the exception of first-degree murder charges.

Kansas City police and the FBI investigated the case.

“Make no mistake about it, the FBI and our law enforcement partners will do everything we can to prevent and bring to justice those who prey on those most vulnerable in our community,” said Charles Dayoub, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Kansas City field office.

