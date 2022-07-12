KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to reports, a national collegiate convention will not be coming to Kansas City in light of the state of Missouri’s abortion laws.

But the National Association for College Admission Counseling said the report is accurate.

We have not decided on our conference location for 2025, and we recently notified Visit KC that we were pausing to weigh a range of factors. Kansas City is among several sites being considered while our organization takes time to discuss guiding principles for how event locations are chosen. Melanie Parra – NACAC

NACAC travels to different cities every year for their national convention and Kansas City was a possible destination for 2025, up until the trigger ban on abortions that followed the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas reacted to the initial report of NACAC’s decision saying:

I’m disappointed for the Missouri businesses, hotels, and workers who lose when our state puts up a not welcome sign. Mayor Q – @QuintonLucasKC

The trigger law passed in 2019 meant abortion would be abolished with a proclamation from the attorney general upon the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Immediately following the SCOTUS decision in June, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt signed a proclamation banning abortions from taking place in the state.

FOX4 has reached out to NACAC for more comment and has not heard back yet.

