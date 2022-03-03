OLATHE, Kan. — Federal investigators released a preliminary report involving a deadly plane crash at Johnson County Executive Airport in Olathe.

The crash happened at 10:20 a.m. on Feb. 13, killing the pilot, 51-year-old Robert Douglas Ming, of Laguna Niguel, California.

According to the report Ming flew the plane to get an annual inspection. The flight plan he filed showed he was flying to Albuquerque, New Mexico, the morning of the crash.

Ming received clearance to takeoff, according to the document. It shows less than a minute after the plane left the ground he transmitted a message saying, “we gotta come back around for five foxtrot.” The tower controller cleared the airplane for landing. Ming made no additional transmissions from the pilot.

The plane hit the ground about 400-feet past the end of the runway. It came to a rest sitting upright, but then caught fire. The report shows the fire damaged the plane’s wings and body. Investigators said the fuselage behind the cabin was left intact.

Investigators said the airplane and engine were recovered and they are still examining those parts of the plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it doesn’t know exactly when the final report will be completed, but investigations like this one normally take about a year.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.