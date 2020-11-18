Report: Trump campaign to ask for partial recount in Wisconsin

US President Donald Trump pauses while speaking at the Economic Club of New York at the New York Hilton Midtown November 12, 2019, in New York, New York. – European stock markets closed higher on Tuesday, helped by speculation that US President Donald Trump will postpone a tariffs decision on European-made cars. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The Trump campaign will request a recount of ballots in Wisconsin, according to a report.

Fox News Chief White House Correspondent John Roberts says President Donald Trump’s campaign will ask for “a partial recount in several counties.”

BREAKING: The @realDonaldTrump Campaign will be filing for a recount in the state of Wisconsin today — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) November 18, 2020

UPDATE TO BREAKING: The @realDonaldTrump WI recount request will NOT be statewide – it will be a PARTIAL recount in several key counties. No word on WHICH counties yet. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) November 18, 2020

The Trump campaign has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to request the recount.

Earlier this week, estimates from the Wisconsin Elections Commission showed a statewide recount could cost $7.9 million.

There is no word yet which counties the Trump campaign will request a recount in or what the cost of those recounts would be.

Dean Knudson, a Wisconsin Elections Commissioner tweeted Wednesday morning, saying Trump’s campaign paid $3 million overnight.

When the candidate behind pays for partial recount, the leading candidate can request and pay for the remaining wards to be recounted. May request any time up to 5pm 2 days after completion of the partial. https://t.co/EQMTUkLIr9#wisconsinrecount 2/2 — Dean Knudson (@deanknudson) November 18, 2020

On November 4, the Associated Press called Wisconsin for Joe Biden.

According to AP, Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,000 votes. Milwaukee, Door, Dane, Sauk, and Portage counties are among the 14 counties that Biden won, according to AP.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is scheduled to hold a briefing this evening.

Latest Stories