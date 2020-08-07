Republican candidate Amanda Adkins to take COVID-19 test after watch party guest tests positive

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A local congressional candidate is getting tested for coronavirus after an attendee at her campaign victory party tested positive for the virus.

Amanda Adkins won the Republican primary for Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District Tuesday night.

According to the Adkins campaign, an attendee at the campaign victory party at Pinstripes in Overland Park tested positive for COVID-19.

Adkins will self-quarantine and get tested for the virus out of an abundance of caution, according to the campaign.

Mask wearing was recommended, but not required at the watch party. Adkins campaign said the individual was wearing a mask at the event and is asymptomatic.

“The Adkins campaign policy continues to be to follow CDC guidelines. The campaign recommended that victory party guests wear masks and socially distance as possible,” a campaign spokesperson said in a statement.

Adkins beat out four other candidates to win the Republican primary. She will face off against Democratic Congresswoman Sharice Davids in the general election in November.